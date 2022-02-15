Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] gain 14.99% so far this year. What now?

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE: PM] price surged by 1.19 percent to reach at $1.28. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Philip Morris International Inc. Reports 2021 Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Results; 2021 Full-Year Reported Diluted EPS of $5.83 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $6.08, Representing Currency-Neutral Growth of 15.3%; Provides 2022 EPS Forecast.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) today announces its 2021 fourth-quarter and full-year results.

A sum of 9346841 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.79M shares. Philip Morris International Inc. shares reached a high of $109.42 and dropped to a low of $107.77 until finishing in the latest session at $109.24.

The one-year PM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.94. The average equity rating for PM stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $112.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Philip Morris International Inc. stock. On November 23, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for PM shares from 90 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc. is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 45.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

PM Stock Performance Analysis:

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.46. With this latest performance, PM shares gained by 6.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.19 for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.19, while it was recorded at 106.04 for the last single week of trading, and 97.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Philip Morris International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.00 and a Gross Margin at +68.06. Philip Morris International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.92.

Philip Morris International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

PM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc. go to 11.22%.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $125,551 million, or 76.20% of PM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 126,627,443, which is approximately 0.944% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 94,109,468 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.16 billion in PM stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $8.67 billion in PM stock with ownership of nearly -2.933% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Philip Morris International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 933 institutional holders increased their position in Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE:PM] by around 38,471,883 shares. Additionally, 794 investors decreased positions by around 48,574,172 shares, while 300 investors held positions by with 1,075,898,009 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,162,944,064 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PM stock had 180 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,372,680 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 2,426,764 shares during the same period.