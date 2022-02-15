PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] fell -4.04% so far this year. What now?

PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ: PEP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.12% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.97%. The company report on February 11, 2022 that PepsiCo to Present at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference.

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today announced that Ramon Laguarta, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Hugh Johnston, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET.

A pre-recorded audio webcast and slide presentation will be accessible at the date and time noted above at www.pepsico.com in the “Investors” section under “Financial Information / Events and Presentations.”.

Over the last 12 months, PEP stock rose by 24.05%. The one-year PepsiCo Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.11. The average equity rating for PEP stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $230.20 billion, with 1.39 billion shares outstanding and 1.38 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.09M shares, PEP stock reached a trading volume of 6822156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEP shares is $179.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for PepsiCo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $155 to $157. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for PepsiCo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $145 to $165, while UBS kept a Buy rating on PEP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PepsiCo Inc. is set at 3.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEP in the course of the last twelve months was 195.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PEP Stock Performance Analysis:

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.97. With this latest performance, PEP shares dropped by -4.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.43 for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 171.47, while it was recorded at 169.52 for the last single week of trading, and 158.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PepsiCo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.40 and a Gross Margin at +53.53. PepsiCo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 51.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.22.

PepsiCo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

PEP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PepsiCo Inc. go to 7.75%.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $168,120 million, or 73.50% of PEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 122,600,602, which is approximately 0.704% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 105,501,759 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.79 billion in PEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.93 billion in PEP stock with ownership of nearly 1.313% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PepsiCo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,435 institutional holders increased their position in PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ:PEP] by around 42,245,138 shares. Additionally, 1,199 investors decreased positions by around 34,793,078 shares, while 371 investors held positions by with 920,232,994 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 997,271,210 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEP stock had 284 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,482,079 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 2,787,979 shares during the same period.