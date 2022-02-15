Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] is 54.56% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: PTEN] traded at a high on 02/14/22, posting a 2.51 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.06. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2021 and Increases Dividend on Improved Cash Flow Outlook.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:PTEN) today reported financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021. The Company reported a net loss of $362 million, or $1.68 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss of $107 million, or $0.57 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding charges described below, the majority of which were non-cash, the net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 would have been $82.2 million, or $0.38 per share. Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $466 million, compared to $221 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company reported a net loss of $655 million, or $3.36 per share, compared to a net loss of $804 million, or $4.27 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2020. Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $1.4 billion, compared to $1.1 billion for 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5772014 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stands at 7.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.63%.

The market cap for PTEN stock reached $2.51 billion, with 215.11 million shares outstanding and 211.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, PTEN reached a trading volume of 5772014 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTEN shares is $12.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $12, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on PTEN stock. On November 02, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PTEN shares from 9.25 to 10.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for PTEN in the course of the last twelve months was 306.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has PTEN stock performed recently?

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.15. With this latest performance, PTEN shares gained by 31.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 105.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.62 for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.54, while it was recorded at 11.76 for the last single week of trading, and 8.85 for the last 200 days.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]

There are presently around $2,565 million, or 83.40% of PTEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTEN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 34,992,772, which is approximately 13.746% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,975,906 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $279.97 million in PTEN stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $165.38 million in PTEN stock with ownership of nearly 30.735% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:PTEN] by around 33,761,186 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 13,876,638 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 153,704,494 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,342,318 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTEN stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,364,723 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,576,170 shares during the same period.