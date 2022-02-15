Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] Revenue clocked in at $1.43 billion, down -27.90% YTD: What’s Next?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.17% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.47%. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Palantir Technologies Extends Partnership with Ferrari to Bring Data Driven Performance Decisions to Race Operations.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (“Palantir,” NYSE:PLTR), a leading builder of operating systems for the modern enterprise, today announced a new one year extended partnership with Ferrari to bring its world class data and analytics technology to Scuderia Ferrari. In addition to Scuderia Ferrari continuing to use Palantir’s Foundry platform to propel data driven performance decisions across the team’s Power Unit, Palantir will become an official Team Partner of Scuderia Ferrari, significantly expanding its past relationship.

Specifically, Scuderia Ferrari’s Power Unit department ensures that the race cars deliver optimal performance without exceeding their structural capabilities. Foundry will enable power unit engineers on the racetrack and in the Maranello Factory to optimize performance, and rapidly analyze data from sources such as Grand Prix data, test bench results, and part information.

Over the last 12 months, PLTR stock dropped by -58.85%. The one-year Palantir Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.9. The average equity rating for PLTR stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $27.17 billion, with 1.96 billion shares outstanding and 1.69 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 42.74M shares, PLTR stock reached a trading volume of 41680864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $20.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $25 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on PLTR stock. On August 13, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PLTR shares from 20 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 129.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

PLTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.47. With this latest performance, PLTR shares dropped by -21.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.04 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.39, while it was recorded at 13.34 for the last single week of trading, and 21.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Palantir Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -107.41 and a Gross Margin at +67.74. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -107.25.

Return on Total Capital for PLTR is now -93.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -140.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.01. Additionally, PLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] managed to generate an average of -$480,473 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

PLTR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palantir Technologies Inc. go to 39.17%.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,127 million, or 32.30% of PLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 119,267,077, which is approximately 20.98% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 84,965,431 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 billion in PLTR stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $463.27 million in PLTR stock with ownership of nearly -5.26% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palantir Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 450 institutional holders increased their position in Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE:PLTR] by around 98,932,869 shares. Additionally, 361 investors decreased positions by around 75,413,636 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 444,594,356 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 618,940,861 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTR stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,235,813 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 47,775,060 shares during the same period.