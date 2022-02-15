New Gold Inc. [NGD] Is Currently 8.14 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

New Gold Inc. [AMEX: NGD] gained 8.14% or 0.14 points to close at $1.86 with a heavy trading volume of 14540432 shares. The company report on January 24, 2022 that Angus Gold Discovers Two New Gold Zones on its Golden Sky Project, Wawa, Intersects Large Gold System.

Highlights:.

Drilling within the Banded Iron Formation (“BIF”) has identified two thick gold zones at shallow depths representing the first ever reported drill discoveries.

It opened the trading session at $1.74, the shares rose to $1.90 and dropped to $1.73, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NGD points out that the company has recorded 53.72% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -84.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.74M shares, NGD reached to a volume of 14540432 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about New Gold Inc. [NGD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NGD shares is $1.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NGD stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for New Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $1.75 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2021, representing the official price target for New Gold Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Gold Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for NGD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for NGD in the course of the last twelve months was 65.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for NGD stock

New Gold Inc. [NGD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.72. With this latest performance, NGD shares gained by 8.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NGD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.36 for New Gold Inc. [NGD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5422, while it was recorded at 1.7500 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5547 for the last 200 days.

New Gold Inc. [NGD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Gold Inc. [NGD] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.55 and a Gross Margin at +12.94. New Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.41.

Return on Total Capital for NGD is now 4.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Gold Inc. [NGD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.67. Additionally, NGD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New Gold Inc. [NGD] managed to generate an average of -$66,896 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.New Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

New Gold Inc. [NGD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NGD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Gold Inc. go to 8.65%.

An analysis of insider ownership at New Gold Inc. [NGD]

There are presently around $377 million, or 55.10% of NGD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NGD stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 64,930,457, which is approximately -7.643% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 16,359,669 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.43 million in NGD stocks shares; and CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD., currently with $23.78 million in NGD stock with ownership of nearly -0.815% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in New Gold Inc. [AMEX:NGD] by around 13,333,367 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 36,196,852 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 153,187,486 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 202,717,705 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NGD stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,737,150 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 5,374,269 shares during the same period.