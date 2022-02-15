Netflix Inc. [NFLX] Revenue clocked in at $29.70 billion, down -34.17% YTD: What’s Next?

Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ: NFLX] price surged by 1.34 percent to reach at $5.26. The company report on January 20, 2022 that Netflix Releases Fourth-Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has released its fourth-quarter 2021 financial results by posting them to its website. Please visit the Netflix investor relations website at http://ir.netflix.net to view the Q4’21 financial results and letter to shareholders.

A video interview with Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings, co-CEO & Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos, Chief Financial Officer Spence Neumann, COO & Chief Product Officer Greg Peters and VP, IR & Corporate Development Spencer Wang will be available at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time at youtube.com/netflixir. The interview will be conducted by Nidhi Gupta, Fidelity Management & Research Co. Questions that investors would like to see asked should be sent to nidhi.gupta@fmr.com.

A sum of 7172623 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.82M shares. Netflix Inc. shares reached a high of $409.36 and dropped to a low of $386.891 until finishing in the latest session at $396.57.

The one-year NFLX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.94. The average equity rating for NFLX stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Netflix Inc. [NFLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFLX shares is $514.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Edward Jones have made an estimate for Netflix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $595 to $450. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Netflix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $737 to $415, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on NFLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Netflix Inc. is set at 24.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for NFLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.08.

NFLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.38. With this latest performance, NFLX shares dropped by -23.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.60 for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 520.49, while it was recorded at 402.11 for the last single week of trading, and 554.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Netflix Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Netflix Inc. [NFLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.86 and a Gross Margin at +41.64. Netflix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.20.

Netflix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

NFLX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NFLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Netflix Inc. go to 16.86%.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $139,505 million, or 83.60% of NFLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NFLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,560,277, which is approximately 0.117% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,223,880 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.44 billion in NFLX stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $10.16 billion in NFLX stock with ownership of nearly -10.925% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Netflix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,213 institutional holders increased their position in Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ:NFLX] by around 17,415,586 shares. Additionally, 712 investors decreased positions by around 18,898,562 shares, while 310 investors held positions by with 320,192,748 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 356,506,896 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NFLX stock had 294 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,275,574 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 4,078,670 shares during the same period.