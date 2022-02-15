Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] fell -5.74% so far this year. What now?

Motus GI Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MOTS] gained 3.58% on the last trading session, reaching $0.44 price per share at the time. The company report on February 14, 2022 that Motus GI Receives FDA Clearance to Market the Pure-Vu® EVS System.

-All New Pure-Vu EVS offers rapid set-up, improved navigation and enhanced cleansing capabilities to support expanded clinical utilization.

-Scientific literature shows ~51% of hospitalized inpatient colonoscopies are delayed due to insufficient bowel prep leading to unnecessary extended hospitalizations.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. represents 48.24 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.68 million with the latest information. MOTS stock price has been found in the range of $0.44 to $0.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 847.59K shares, MOTS reached a trading volume of 42523227 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOTS shares is $1.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Motus GI Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dougherty & Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2018, representing the official price target for Motus GI Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Motus GI Holdings Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 75.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.84. With this latest performance, MOTS shares dropped by -3.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.76 for Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4473, while it was recorded at 0.4388 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7409 for the last 200 days.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -18780.61 and a Gross Margin at -1051.02. Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19650.00.

Return on Total Capital for MOTS is now -78.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -124.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -130.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.63. Additionally, MOTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] managed to generate an average of -$802,375 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.20 and a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS]

There are presently around $3 million, or 7.30% of MOTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOTS stocks are: ORACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 2,947,551, which is approximately -20.284% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 1,800,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.77 million in MOTS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.2 million in MOTS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Motus GI Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Motus GI Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MOTS] by around 290,996 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 922,294 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 5,307,033 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,520,323 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOTS stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 69,047 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 119,330 shares during the same period.