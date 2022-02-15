Morgan Stanley lifts Nordson Corporation [NDSN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Nordson Corporation [NASDAQ: NDSN] jumped around 4.4 points on Monday, while shares priced at $222.11 at the close of the session, up 2.02%. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Nordson Set to Join S&P 500; PDC Energy to Join S&P MidCap 400; XPEL to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P MidCap 400 constituent Nordson Corp. (NASD:NDSN) will replace Xilinx Inc. (NASD:XLNX) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent PDC Energy Inc. (NASD:PDCE) will replace Nordson in the S&P MidCap 400, and XPEL Inc. (NASD:XPEL) will replace PDC Energy in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, February 15. S&P 500 constituent Advanced Micro Devices (NASD: AMD) is acquiring Xilinx in a transaction expected to be completed on or about February 14.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

Nordson Corporation stock is now -12.99% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NDSN Stock saw the intraday high of $222.21 and lowest of $217.085 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 272.28, which means current price is +3.35% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 201.54K shares, NDSN reached a trading volume of 12852046 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nordson Corporation [NDSN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NDSN shares is $297.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NDSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Nordson Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Nordson Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on NDSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordson Corporation is set at 6.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for NDSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for NDSN in the course of the last twelve months was 31.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has NDSN stock performed recently?

Nordson Corporation [NDSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.22. With this latest performance, NDSN shares dropped by -7.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NDSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.69 for Nordson Corporation [NDSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 244.09, while it was recorded at 228.01 for the last single week of trading, and 235.97 for the last 200 days.

Nordson Corporation [NDSN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Nordson Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Nordson Corporation [NDSN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NDSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordson Corporation go to 13.00%.

Insider trade positions for Nordson Corporation [NDSN]

There are presently around $10,193 million, or 71.40% of NDSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NDSN stocks are: SEQUOIA FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 7,026,331, which is approximately 483474.054% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,147,096 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 billion in NDSN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.06 billion in NDSN stock with ownership of nearly -0.474% of the company’s market capitalization.

260 institutional holders increased their position in Nordson Corporation [NASDAQ:NDSN] by around 8,946,094 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 1,801,479 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 36,069,464 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,817,037 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NDSN stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 373,755 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 418,635 shares during the same period.