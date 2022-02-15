Medtronic plc [MDT] is -1.10% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Medtronic plc [NYSE: MDT] slipped around -0.68 points on Monday, while shares priced at $102.31 at the close of the session, down -0.66%. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Medtronic to announce financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that it will report financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2022 on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. A news release will be issued at approximately 5:45 a.m. Central Standard Time (CST) and will be available at https://news.medtronic.com. The news release will include summary financial information for the company’s third quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended on Friday, January 28, 2022.

Medtronic will host a video webcast at 7:00 a.m. CST on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, to discuss financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2022. The webcast can be accessed at https://investorrelations.medtronic.com.

Medtronic plc stock is now -1.10% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MDT Stock saw the intraday high of $103.39 and lowest of $101.69 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 135.89, which means current price is +1.62% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.61M shares, MDT reached a trading volume of 7079392 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Medtronic plc [MDT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDT shares is $128.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Medtronic plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $145 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Medtronic plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $152 to $110, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on MDT stock. On December 17, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for MDT shares from 130 to 105.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medtronic plc is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDT in the course of the last twelve months was 55.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has MDT stock performed recently?

Medtronic plc [MDT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.31. With this latest performance, MDT shares dropped by -5.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.13 for Medtronic plc [MDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.55, while it was recorded at 104.10 for the last single week of trading, and 120.57 for the last 200 days.

Medtronic plc [MDT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medtronic plc [MDT] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.38 and a Gross Margin at +59.70. Medtronic plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.97.

Return on Total Capital for MDT is now 7.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Medtronic plc [MDT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.29. Additionally, MDT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Medtronic plc [MDT] managed to generate an average of $40,067 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Medtronic plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Medtronic plc [MDT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medtronic plc go to 11.46%.

Insider trade positions for Medtronic plc [MDT]

There are presently around $110,233 million, or 83.20% of MDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 113,153,710, which is approximately 0.581% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 107,903,362 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.11 billion in MDT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.97 billion in MDT stock with ownership of nearly 2.822% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medtronic plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,077 institutional holders increased their position in Medtronic plc [NYSE:MDT] by around 60,371,203 shares. Additionally, 909 investors decreased positions by around 66,777,819 shares, while 213 investors held positions by with 943,173,804 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,070,322,826 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDT stock had 189 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,993,233 shares, while 181 institutional investors sold positions of 6,906,510 shares during the same period.