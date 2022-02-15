Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] is -12.06% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE: MPW] traded at a low on 02/14/22, posting a -4.11 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $20.78. The company report on February 3, 2022 that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results.

Per Share Net Income of $0.34 and Normalized FFO of $0.47 in Fourth Quarter.

Robust Double-Digit Growth in Full-Year Net Income, NFFO and AFFO per Share.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8056556 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Medical Properties Trust Inc. stands at 2.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.93%.

The market cap for MPW stock reached $12.27 billion, with 595.12 million shares outstanding and 588.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.06M shares, MPW reached a trading volume of 8056556 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPW shares is $25.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Medical Properties Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Medical Properties Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21.50 to $24, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on MPW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medical Properties Trust Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

How has MPW stock performed recently?

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.17. With this latest performance, MPW shares dropped by -12.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.55 for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.60, while it was recorded at 21.48 for the last single week of trading, and 21.24 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]

There are presently around $10,467 million, or 84.20% of MPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 86,549,932, which is approximately 1.217% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,216,544 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.78 billion in MPW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $701.21 million in MPW stock with ownership of nearly 26.125% of the company’s market capitalization.

354 institutional holders increased their position in Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE:MPW] by around 29,587,786 shares. Additionally, 199 investors decreased positions by around 25,219,482 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 428,215,102 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 483,022,370 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPW stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,112,724 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,690,580 shares during the same period.