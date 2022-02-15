Matterport Inc. [MTTR] Revenue clocked in at $107.70 million, down -61.87% YTD: What’s Next?

Matterport Inc. [NASDAQ: MTTR] price plunged by -7.74 percent to reach at -$0.66. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Matterport Appoints Top Industry Executives to its Leadership Team.

Company lands top execs from the Estee Lauder Companies, RingCentral, and Google to lead strategy, operations, and global marketing efforts.

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced that it has appointed Florence Shaffer as Vice President, Strategy & Operations, Chief of Staff to CEO, and Deepti Illa as Vice President, Global Integrated Marketing. Shaffer will join Matterport’s executive leadership team and report to CEO RJ Pittman, helping drive the company’s strategic and operational mandate. Illa brings an impressive record of driving global business growth for some of the world’s largest cloud platforms and will report directly to recently named Chief Marketing Officer, Tom Klein. She will lead global marketing efforts to elevate the Matterport brand and scale adoption across all key vertical markets.

A sum of 13355153 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.40M shares. Matterport Inc. shares reached a high of $8.7222 and dropped to a low of $7.78 until finishing in the latest session at $7.87.

The one-year MTTR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 70.49. The average equity rating for MTTR stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Matterport Inc. [MTTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTTR shares is $26.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTTR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Matterport Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Matterport Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on MTTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matterport Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18.

MTTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Matterport Inc. [MTTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.09. With this latest performance, MTTR shares dropped by -47.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.67 for Matterport Inc. [MTTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.65, while it was recorded at 8.36 for the last single week of trading, and 17.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Matterport Inc. Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Matterport Inc. [MTTR] managed to generate an average of -$6,793 per employee.Matterport Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.00 and a Current Ratio set at 14.20.

Matterport Inc. [MTTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $441 million, or 34.70% of MTTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTTR stocks are: QUALCOMM INC/DE with ownership of 11,325,988, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 7,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59.02 million in MTTR stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $29.89 million in MTTR stock with ownership of nearly 49.855% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Matterport Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Matterport Inc. [NASDAQ:MTTR] by around 42,000,466 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 6,342,347 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 7,678,062 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,020,875 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTTR stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 36,529,794 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 3,972,984 shares during the same period.