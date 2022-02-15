Mattel Inc. [MAT] Stock trading around $24.20 per share: What’s Next?

Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ: MAT] price surged by 0.29 percent to reach at $0.07. The company report on February 9, 2022 that Mattel Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights Versus Prior Year.

Net Sales of $1,795 million, up 10% as reported, and 11% in constant currency.

A sum of 7434128 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.35M shares. Mattel Inc. shares reached a high of $24.71 and dropped to a low of $24.04 until finishing in the latest session at $24.20.

The one-year MAT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.08. The average equity rating for MAT stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Mattel Inc. [MAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAT shares is $29.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for Mattel Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price from $24 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Mattel Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $22, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on MAT stock. On April 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MAT shares from 14 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mattel Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAT in the course of the last twelve months was 19.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

MAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Mattel Inc. [MAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.77. With this latest performance, MAT shares gained by 6.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.72 for Mattel Inc. [MAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.47, while it was recorded at 23.50 for the last single week of trading, and 20.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mattel Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mattel Inc. [MAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.98 and a Gross Margin at +48.18. Mattel Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 83.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.16.

Mattel Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

MAT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mattel Inc. go to 10.00%.

Mattel Inc. [MAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,346 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAT stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 45,587,519, which is approximately -1.479% of the company’s market cap and around 0.41% of the total institutional ownership; EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC., holding 41,485,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.0 billion in MAT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $769.94 million in MAT stock with ownership of nearly 0.449% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mattel Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ:MAT] by around 23,759,019 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 23,755,974 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 298,351,995 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 345,866,988 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAT stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,621,277 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 4,091,491 shares during the same period.