Market cap of Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] reaches 831.26M – now what?

Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX: UEC] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $3.13 during the day while it closed the day at $3.04. The company report on February 9, 2022 that Uranium Energy Corp Files Inaugural Regulation S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary Disclosing Resources for Its Reno Creek, Wyoming, Project.

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE: UEC) “UEC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has filed a Technical Report Summary (“TRS”) on EDGAR disclosing mineral resources for the Company’s Reno Creek Project located in Campbell County, Wyoming.

Uranium Energy Corp. stock has also gained 9.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UEC stock has declined by -44.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 50.50% and lost -9.25% year-on date.

The market cap for UEC stock reached $831.26 million, with 267.25 million shares outstanding and 261.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.29M shares, UEC reached a trading volume of 7039068 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UEC shares is $6.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Uranium Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2017, representing the official price target for Uranium Energy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.20, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on UEC stock. On March 14, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for UEC shares from 1.75 to 1.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uranium Energy Corp. is set at 0.27 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.49.

UEC stock trade performance evaluation

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.75. With this latest performance, UEC shares dropped by -7.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.08 for Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.25, while it was recorded at 3.06 for the last single week of trading, and 3.14 for the last 200 days.

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for UEC is now -14.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.13. Additionally, UEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] managed to generate an average of -$315,187 per employee.Uranium Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 10.30.

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $319 million, or 41.10% of UEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UEC stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 27,131,990, which is approximately 85.577% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,796,041 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.72 million in UEC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $38.7 million in UEC stock with ownership of nearly 16.09% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uranium Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX:UEC] by around 27,524,582 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 3,924,967 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 74,015,710 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,465,259 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UEC stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,479,494 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,102,782 shares during the same period.