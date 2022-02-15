Market cap of The AES Corporation [AES] reaches 14.84B – now what?

The AES Corporation [NYSE: AES] loss -0.42% or -0.09 points to close at $21.46 with a heavy trading volume of 7996125 shares. The company report on February 9, 2022 that Fluence Signs 1.1 GW Energy Market Optimization Agreement with AES.

Fluence’s AI-powered IQ Bidding Application will enable AES to maximize the value of solar and energy storage projects in the Western US.

Fluence (Nasdaq: FLNC) today announced an agreement with The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) to employ the AI-powered Fluence IQ Bidding Application to maximize the value of a 1.1 GW portfolio of solar and energy storage projects in the Western United States. The agreement represents one of the largest single procurements of AI-powered bidding software for renewables and storage assets by an independent power producer in the United States. The software will optimize revenues earned by solar and battery assets through participation in wholesale markets.

It opened the trading session at $21.65, the shares rose to $21.70 and dropped to $21.14, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AES points out that the company has recorded -11.90% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.23% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.12M shares, AES reached to a volume of 7996125 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The AES Corporation [AES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AES shares is $29.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AES stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for The AES Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for The AES Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on AES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AES Corporation is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for AES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.29.

Trading performance analysis for AES stock

The AES Corporation [AES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.56. With this latest performance, AES shares dropped by -7.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.93 for The AES Corporation [AES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.22, while it was recorded at 22.17 for the last single week of trading, and 24.34 for the last 200 days.

The AES Corporation [AES]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The AES Corporation [AES] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.18 and a Gross Margin at +27.89. The AES Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.45.

Return on Total Capital for AES is now 9.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The AES Corporation [AES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 575.90. Additionally, AES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 711.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The AES Corporation [AES] managed to generate an average of $5,244 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.The AES Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The AES Corporation [AES]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AES Corporation go to 7.45%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The AES Corporation [AES]

There are presently around $13,547 million, or 96.60% of AES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 82,504,796, which is approximately 0.698% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 69,975,664 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.51 billion in AES stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.2 billion in AES stock with ownership of nearly 6.513% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The AES Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 316 institutional holders increased their position in The AES Corporation [NYSE:AES] by around 46,969,089 shares. Additionally, 277 investors decreased positions by around 41,499,986 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 540,177,848 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 628,646,923 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AES stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,156,427 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 6,066,141 shares during the same period.