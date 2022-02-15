Market cap of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR] reaches 401.31M – now what?

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [NASDAQ: PRQR] plunged by -$4.25 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.68 during the day while it closed the day at $1.39. The company report on February 11, 2022 that ProQR Announces Top-Line Results from Phase 2/3 Illuminate Trial of Sepofarsen in CEP290-mediated LCA10.

Study did not meet primary endpoint nor notable secondary endpoints – no benefit observed in either treatment arm versus sham.

Additional analyses to be conducted and presented at a future medical congress.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. stock has also loss -74.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PRQR stock has declined by -82.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -77.90% and lost -82.65% year-on date.

The market cap for PRQR stock reached $401.31 million, with 68.26 million shares outstanding and 65.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 473.16K shares, PRQR reached a trading volume of 35366155 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRQR shares is $20.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRQR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on PRQR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRQR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 160.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -74.35. With this latest performance, PRQR shares dropped by -80.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRQR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.96 for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.5784, while it was recorded at 4.9200 for the last single week of trading, and 6.8039 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for PRQR is now -51.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.04. Additionally, PRQR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR] managed to generate an average of -$352,945 per employee.ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

There are presently around $67 million, or 74.20% of PRQR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRQR stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 6,443,113, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.74% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 4,793,273 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.66 million in PRQR stocks shares; and PRIVIUM FUND MANAGEMENT (UK) LTD, currently with $6.62 million in PRQR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [NASDAQ:PRQR] by around 12,924,603 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 3,753,093 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 31,592,113 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,269,809 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRQR stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,613,794 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 553,928 shares during the same period.