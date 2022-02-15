Market cap of iQIYI Inc. [IQ] reaches 3.47B – now what?

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] price plunged by -3.03 percent to reach at -$0.13. The company report on February 14, 2022 that A New Way of Being Together: iQIYI Reports Spring Festival 2022 Viewing Trends.

iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, unveils the viewing trends during the 2022 Chinese New Year (CNY) holiday period, where users leveraged streaming platforms to be with their loved ones. iQIYI Research Center reveals that iQIYI has become the preferred streaming platform on which hundreds of millions of Chinese viewers find entertainment, with users from across generations all enjoying the diverse range of content iQIYI offers.

A sum of 8919028 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.62M shares. iQIYI Inc. shares reached a high of $4.36 and dropped to a low of $4.08 until finishing in the latest session at $4.16.

The one-year IQ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.89. The average equity rating for IQ stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQ shares is $8.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $18.50 to $9.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for iQIYI Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $10, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on IQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.94. With this latest performance, IQ shares dropped by -10.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.17 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.50, while it was recorded at 4.33 for the last single week of trading, and 9.24 for the last 200 days.

iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to 63.00%.

There are presently around $1,125 million, or 65.40% of IQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 38,648,477, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.78% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 23,162,570 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $99.37 million in IQ stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $99.29 million in IQ stock with ownership of nearly 3.432% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iQIYI Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ:IQ] by around 57,307,109 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 43,118,727 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 161,752,842 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 262,178,678 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IQ stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,039,756 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 14,474,458 shares during the same period.