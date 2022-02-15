Market cap of Datadog Inc. [DDOG] reaches 53.49B – now what?

Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ: DDOG] closed the trading session at $164.35 on 02/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $160.40, while the highest price level was $170.00. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Datadog Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

Fourth quarter revenue grew 84% year-over-year to $326 million.

Strong growth of larger customers, with 216 $1 million+ ARR customers, up from 101 a year ago.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.73 percent and weekly performance of 7.69 percent. The stock has been moved at 23.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 21.62 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.33M shares, DDOG reached to a volume of 6196956 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Datadog Inc. [DDOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $213.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Datadog Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $200 to $225. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Datadog Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $210 to $225, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on DDOG stock. On February 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for DDOG shares from 200 to 210.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc. is set at 11.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 51.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 53.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 341.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

DDOG stock trade performance evaluation

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.69. With this latest performance, DDOG shares gained by 21.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.54 for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 156.12, while it was recorded at 162.72 for the last single week of trading, and 135.49 for the last 200 days.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Datadog Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Datadog Inc. [DDOG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Datadog Inc. go to 54.80%.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $34,820 million, or 80.10% of DDOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,169,517, which is approximately 7.655% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 16,708,536 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.8 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.58 billion in DDOG stock with ownership of nearly -18.608% of the company’s market capitalization.

396 institutional holders increased their position in Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG] by around 34,632,389 shares. Additionally, 229 investors decreased positions by around 21,566,641 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 151,805,236 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 208,004,266 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDOG stock had 151 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,325,477 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 1,267,827 shares during the same period.