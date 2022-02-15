Market cap of Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] reaches 133.28M – now what?

Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX: CEI] gained 0.26% on the last trading session, reaching $0.53 price per share at the time. The company report on January 14, 2022 that Camber Energy Discloses Communication From NYSE American.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) (“Camber” or the “Company, announced that on January 14, 2022 it received a letter from the NYSE American(the “Exchange”) in response to the Company’s request for an extension of the date by which the Company is to file outstanding financial reports.

The Company is not in compliance with the Exchange’s continued listing standards as set forth in Section 1007 of the NYSE American Company Guide(the “Company Guide”) given the Company failed to timely file (the “Filing Delinquency”) the following reports (collectively, the “Delayed Reports”): (i) Form 10-K for the 9-month transition period ended December 31, 2020; (ii) Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021; (iii) Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2021; and (iv) Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2021. The Filing Delinquency will be cured via the filing of the Delayed Reports.

Camber Energy Inc. represents 250.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $133.28 million with the latest information. CEI stock price has been found in the range of $0.53 to $0.56.

If compared to the average trading volume of 33.48M shares, CEI reached a trading volume of 9543280 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 486.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.19.

Trading performance analysis for CEI stock

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.28. With this latest performance, CEI shares dropped by -25.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.57 for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7939, while it was recorded at 0.5420 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9368 for the last 200 days.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1265.94 and a Gross Margin at -25.93. Camber Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2169.25.

Return on Total Capital for CEI is now -195.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -335.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -94.26.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.

An analysis of insider ownership at Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]

There are presently around $26 million, or 3.37% of CEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 22,617,400, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.99% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,007,695 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.86 million in CEI stocks shares; and FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP, currently with $2.41 million in CEI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Camber Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX:CEI] by around 41,751,393 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 860,828 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 6,729,704 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,341,925 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEI stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,919,556 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 750,609 shares during the same period.