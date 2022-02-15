Market Analysts see Visa Inc. [V] gaining to $210. Time to buy?

Visa Inc. [NYSE: V] traded at a high on 02/14/22, posting a 0.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $225.34. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Visa U.S. Spending Momentum Index Shows Omicron’s Impact on Consumer Spending Was Modest in January.

Visa (NYSE: V) today announced that the U.S. Spending Momentum Index (SMI) was 102.4 in January (seasonally adjusted), down from a revised 109.4 in December. The Visa SMI is an economic indicator of the health of consumer spending. When the Visa SMI rises above 100, the consumer spending momentum is strengthening and when it falls below 100, the spending momentum is weakening as fewer consumers are spending more relative to the previous year.

The SMI’s decline from December was due in large part to the rise in new COVID-19 cases with the spread of the Omicron variant. This current wave’s impact on spending was less than prior outbreaks, and for the most part has not derailed the recovery as more households continue to spend more than they did last year. Recent research from Visa Business and Economic Insights has further found that while consumer demand is less impacted by each successive wave, business disruptions have increased, contributing in part to rising inflation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8277122 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Visa Inc. stands at 1.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.68%.

The market cap for V stock reached $474.39 billion, with 2.11 billion shares outstanding and 1.65 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.85M shares, V reached a trading volume of 8277122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Visa Inc. [V]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for V shares is $271.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on V stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Visa Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $255 to $220. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Visa Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $275, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on V stock. On October 27, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for V shares from 297 to 284.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Visa Inc. is set at 6.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for V stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for V in the course of the last twelve months was 38.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has V stock performed recently?

Visa Inc. [V] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.80. With this latest performance, V shares gained by 4.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for V stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.00 for Visa Inc. [V]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 216.58, while it was recorded at 226.89 for the last single week of trading, and 224.99 for the last 200 days.

Visa Inc. [V]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Visa Inc. [V] shares currently have an operating margin of +65.66 and a Gross Margin at +76.05. Visa Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +49.82.

Return on Total Capital for V is now 26.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Visa Inc. [V] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.46. Additionally, V Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Visa Inc. [V] managed to generate an average of $558,512 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Visa Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Visa Inc. [V]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for V. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Visa Inc. go to 18.37%.

Insider trade positions for Visa Inc. [V]

There are presently around $348,241 million, or 97.40% of V stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of V stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 143,761,460, which is approximately -0.3% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 129,031,301 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.99 billion in V stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $16.75 billion in V stock with ownership of nearly 2.06% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Visa Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,739 institutional holders increased their position in Visa Inc. [NYSE:V] by around 91,953,584 shares. Additionally, 1,290 investors decreased positions by around 110,230,417 shares, while 300 investors held positions by with 1,347,687,948 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,549,871,949 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. V stock had 291 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,961,721 shares, while 154 institutional investors sold positions of 8,551,837 shares during the same period.