Market Analysts see The Mosaic Company [MOS] gaining to $50. Time to buy?

The Mosaic Company [NYSE: MOS] loss -4.80% or -2.25 points to close at $44.62 with a heavy trading volume of 7979464 shares. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Mosaic Donates $100,000 to Florida A&M School of Business and Industry.

Mosaic and FAMU sign Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced a $100,000 donation to the Florida A&M University (FAMU) School of Business and Industry today in Tallahassee.

It opened the trading session at $46.52, the shares rose to $46.6126 and dropped to $43.92, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MOS points out that the company has recorded 37.42% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -63.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.01M shares, MOS reached to a volume of 7979464 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Mosaic Company [MOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOS shares is $48.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for The Mosaic Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2021, representing the official price target for The Mosaic Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Mosaic Company is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOS in the course of the last twelve months was 28.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for MOS stock

The Mosaic Company [MOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.36. With this latest performance, MOS shares gained by 7.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.14 for The Mosaic Company [MOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.00, while it was recorded at 45.42 for the last single week of trading, and 35.98 for the last 200 days.

The Mosaic Company [MOS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Mosaic Company [MOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.64 and a Gross Margin at +12.92. The Mosaic Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.67.

Return on Total Capital for MOS is now 5.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Mosaic Company [MOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.59. Additionally, MOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Mosaic Company [MOS] managed to generate an average of $52,794 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.The Mosaic Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

The Mosaic Company [MOS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Mosaic Company go to 7.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Mosaic Company [MOS]

There are presently around $14,152 million, or 80.20% of MOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,707,783, which is approximately 9.722% of the company’s market cap and around 0.65% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,680,742 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.34 billion in MOS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.09 billion in MOS stock with ownership of nearly -4.37% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Mosaic Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 389 institutional holders increased their position in The Mosaic Company [NYSE:MOS] by around 40,515,740 shares. Additionally, 228 investors decreased positions by around 19,062,734 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 242,362,493 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 301,940,967 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOS stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,867,685 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 4,438,035 shares during the same period.