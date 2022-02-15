Market Analysts see Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] falling to $50. Time to buy?

Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE: CARR] traded at a low on 02/14/22, posting a -1.56 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $44.79. The company report on February 14, 2022 that Carrier Ranks No. 9 on Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies List.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, has ranked ninth on Barron’s 2022 list of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies in the U.S.

“Our mission at Carrier is to create solutions that matter for people and our planet, and we are very proud to be named one of America’s Most Sustainable Companies,” said Carrier Chairman & CEO Dave Gitlin. “Buildings are responsible for nearly 40% of greenhouse gas emissions and we are uniquely positioned to provide innovative technologies and services to help our customers meet their accelerating sustainability goals. We have committed to helping customers reduce their carbon footprints by more than one gigaton and achieving carbon neutrality in our own operations by 2030.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6410331 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Carrier Global Corporation stands at 3.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.33%.

The market cap for CARR stock reached $39.71 billion, with 865.00 million shares outstanding and 843.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.29M shares, CARR reached a trading volume of 6410331 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $56.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $58 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Carrier Global Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $57 to $50, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on CARR stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CARR shares from 56 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corporation is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 26.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has CARR stock performed recently?

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.03. With this latest performance, CARR shares dropped by -14.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.36 for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.93, while it was recorded at 46.30 for the last single week of trading, and 51.34 for the last 200 days.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.07 and a Gross Margin at +29.15. Carrier Global Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.49.

Carrier Global Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corporation go to 12.01%.

Insider trade positions for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]

There are presently around $33,318 million, or 89.20% of CARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,336,281, which is approximately -0.382% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 69,450,096 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.16 billion in CARR stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $2.98 billion in CARR stock with ownership of nearly 8.496% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carrier Global Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 546 institutional holders increased their position in Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE:CARR] by around 31,927,661 shares. Additionally, 620 investors decreased positions by around 40,943,191 shares, while 233 investors held positions by with 659,387,815 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 732,258,667 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARR stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,246,980 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 5,958,985 shares during the same period.