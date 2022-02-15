Knightscope Inc. [KSCP] Stock trading around $8.40 per share: What’s Next?

Knightscope Inc. [NASDAQ: KSCP] jumped around 2.08 points on Monday, while shares priced at $8.40 at the close of the session, up 32.91%. The company report on February 14, 2022 that Knightscope Announces Partnership with Allied Universal®.

Largest Security Services Company to Sell Security Robots Through Technology Division.

Public Safety Innovator Continues to Execute on Steady Growth Plan.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.55M shares, KSCP reached a trading volume of 67627235 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

How has KSCP stock performed recently?

Knightscope Inc. [KSCP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.60.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.60. The present Moving Average recorded at 7.30 for the last single week of trading.