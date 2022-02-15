Jefferies slashes price target on Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] – find out why.

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] traded at a low on 02/14/22, posting a -2.71 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $23.30. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Kimco Realty® Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

– Expanded Portfolio Concentrated in High-Growth Markets Drives Outperformance –.

– Board Raises Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Shares by 11.8% –.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6216892 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kimco Realty Corporation stands at 3.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.20%.

The market cap for KIM stock reached $14.48 billion, with 616.43 million shares outstanding and 599.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.29M shares, KIM reached a trading volume of 6216892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIM shares is $26.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Kimco Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on KIM stock. On November 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KIM shares from 25.50 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimco Realty Corporation is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for KIM in the course of the last twelve months was 79.02.

How has KIM stock performed recently?

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.10. With this latest performance, KIM shares dropped by -7.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.26 for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.97, while it was recorded at 24.04 for the last single week of trading, and 22.33 for the last 200 days.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.45 and a Gross Margin at +40.27. Kimco Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +94.40.

Return on Total Capital for KIM is now 3.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.34. Additionally, KIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] managed to generate an average of $2,063,409 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Earnings analysis for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kimco Realty Corporation go to 4.60%.

Insider trade positions for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]

There are presently around $13,651 million, or 93.20% of KIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 97,456,430, which is approximately 1.021% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,140,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.32 billion in KIM stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $1.08 billion in KIM stock with ownership of nearly 19.414% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kimco Realty Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 247 institutional holders increased their position in Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE:KIM] by around 37,030,474 shares. Additionally, 208 investors decreased positions by around 26,612,656 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 506,348,297 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 569,991,427 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIM stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,779,849 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 4,056,655 shares during the same period.