Jefferies lifts MetLife Inc. [MET] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] loss -1.27% on the last trading session, reaching $70.13 price per share at the time. The company report on February 14, 2022 that MetLife Investment Management Provides Financing for $625 Million Timberland Transaction.

Sustainably Managed Forests Provide Timber for Growing Housing Construction Market.

MetLife Investment Management (MIM), the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), announced today that it has placed long-term, first mortgage loans secured by approximately 832,000 acres of timberland and timber across the Southeastern United States. The financing allows Tamarack Timberlands LLC, which is owned by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and whose assets are managed by Resource Management Service, LLC, to complete a $625 million redemption transaction and assume direct ownership of its timberland assets in the U.S. South.

MetLife Inc. represents 854.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $58.55 billion with the latest information. MET stock price has been found in the range of $69.5692 to $71.47.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.78M shares, MET reached a trading volume of 7123288 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MetLife Inc. [MET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $75.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for MetLife Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $74 to $77, while UBS kept a Buy rating on MET stock. On January 05, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MET shares from 67 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 5.31.

Trading performance analysis for MET stock

MetLife Inc. [MET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.83. With this latest performance, MET shares gained by 3.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.82 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.84, while it was recorded at 70.48 for the last single week of trading, and 62.87 for the last 200 days.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MetLife Inc. [MET] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.73. MetLife Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.22.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to 5.02%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MetLife Inc. [MET]

There are presently around $43,262 million, or 76.50% of MET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 71,686,373, which is approximately -3.365% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 58,725,183 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.17 billion in MET stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.05 billion in MET stock with ownership of nearly -1.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MetLife Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 576 institutional holders increased their position in MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET] by around 32,451,156 shares. Additionally, 498 investors decreased positions by around 41,414,964 shares, while 190 investors held positions by with 535,199,753 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 609,065,873 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MET stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,202,002 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 4,257,921 shares during the same period.