Infosys Limited [INFY] stock Upgrade by Susquehanna analyst, price target now $29

Infosys Limited [NYSE: INFY] loss -0.36% or -0.08 points to close at $22.19 with a heavy trading volume of 6502865 shares. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Infosys Digital Radar 2022 Finds Technology Adoption Alone No Longer the Key to Unlocking Success and Profits.

Report finds companies can gain $357 billion in annual profits globally through people-focused transformation efforts and a commitment to ESG.

Digital adoption alone is no longer enough to meet business objectives and drive profits, according to new research from Infosys Knowledge Institute (IKI), the thought leadership and research arm of Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY). The study reveals that companies must now use digital to differentiate beyond traditional IT metrics, reaffirming the importance of people-focused transformation and ESG in achieving business success. While businesses once faced a ‘digital ceiling’, unable to reach the most advanced levels of tech adoption, these adoption thresholds have become the minimum standard.

It opened the trading session at $21.995, the shares rose to $22.255 and dropped to $21.89, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for INFY points out that the company has recorded -5.17% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -30.99% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.70M shares, INFY reached to a volume of 6502865 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Infosys Limited [INFY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFY shares is $28.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Infosys Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Infosys Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infosys Limited is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for INFY in the course of the last twelve months was 72.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for INFY stock

Infosys Limited [INFY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.25. With this latest performance, INFY shares dropped by -13.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.25 for Infosys Limited [INFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.82, while it was recorded at 22.74 for the last single week of trading, and 22.31 for the last 200 days.

Infosys Limited [INFY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infosys Limited [INFY] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.94 and a Gross Margin at +29.96. Infosys Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.26.

Return on Total Capital for INFY is now 32.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Infosys Limited [INFY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.97. Additionally, INFY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Infosys Limited [INFY] managed to generate an average of $745,361 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.Infosys Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Infosys Limited [INFY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Infosys Limited go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Infosys Limited [INFY]

There are presently around $14,551 million, or 18.00% of INFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFY stocks are: GQG PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 65,512,222, which is approximately 13.424% of the company’s market cap and around 18.20% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 63,971,848 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.42 billion in INFY stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $695.42 million in INFY stock with ownership of nearly 6.593% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Infosys Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 245 institutional holders increased their position in Infosys Limited [NYSE:INFY] by around 73,857,713 shares. Additionally, 198 investors decreased positions by around 91,228,876 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 488,314,776 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 653,401,365 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFY stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,928,471 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 3,656,805 shares during the same period.