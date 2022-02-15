Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] Stock trading around $6.89 per share: What’s Next?

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [NASDAQ: HUT] slipped around -0.24 points on Monday, while shares priced at $6.89 at the close of the session, down -3.37%. The company report on February 11, 2022 that Hut 8 Mining Launches At-The-Market Equity Program.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) (“Hut 8” or the “Company”) announces that it has entered into an at-the-market offering agreement dated February 11, 2022 (the “ATM Agreement”) with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC (the “Agent”) as agent, pursuant to which the Company established an at-the-market equity program (the “ATM Program”).

Pursuant to the ATM Program, the Company may, at its discretion and from time-to-time during the term of the ATM Agreement, sell, through the Agent, such number of common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) as would result in aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to US$65 million. Sales of Common Shares, if any, through the Agent will be made through “at-the-market” issuances, including without limitation, sales made directly on the Nasdaq Stock Market in the United States at the market price prevailing at the time of each sale. No Common Shares will be offered or sold under the ATM Program on the Toronto Stock Exchange or any other marketplace in Canada. The ATM Program may be terminated, with notice, by either party at any time.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. stock is now -12.23% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HUT Stock saw the intraday high of $7.4211 and lowest of $6.825 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.57, which means current price is +52.43% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.38M shares, HUT reached a trading volume of 6724883 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]?

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Hut 8 Mining Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on HUT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hut 8 Mining Corp. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62.

How has HUT stock performed recently?

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.04. With this latest performance, HUT shares gained by 6.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.63 for Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.30, while it was recorded at 7.37 for the last single week of trading, and 7.60 for the last 200 days.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.14 and a Gross Margin at -51.13. Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +46.77.

Return on Total Capital for HUT is now -22.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.29. Additionally, HUT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] managed to generate an average of $634,672 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 58.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.40 and a Current Ratio set at 22.40.

Insider trade positions for Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]

There are presently around $205 million, or 20.42% of HUT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,638,583, which is approximately 142.055% of the company’s market cap and around 2.03% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 2,619,108 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.67 million in HUT stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $18.05 million in HUT stock with ownership of nearly 979.342% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hut 8 Mining Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. [NASDAQ:HUT] by around 14,412,403 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 9,154,081 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 5,159,316 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,725,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUT stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,924,000 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 6,227,895 shares during the same period.