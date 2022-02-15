Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] Is Currently -0.72 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ: HST] loss -0.72% on the last trading session, reaching $17.93 price per share at the time. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Host Hotels & Resorts Acquires Hotel Van Zandt and Disposes of Sheraton Boston.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust (the “Company”), today announced that it has acquired the fee simple interest in the Hotel Van Zandt, a 319-room luxury lifestyle hotel in Austin, Texas for a purchase price of approximately $246 million including its $4 million FF&E reserve. The net acquisition price of approximately $242 million represents a 13.2x multiple on 2019 EBITDA1 and stabilization is expected in the 2025-2027 timeframe at approximately 10-12x EBITDA1.

The Company funded the acquisition with approximately $140 million in proceeds from recent dispositions, and it assumed approximately $101.5 million of existing secured debt. The debt matures in 2027, and the interest rate is fixed at an annual rate of 4.67%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. represents 713.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.14 billion with the latest information. HST stock price has been found in the range of $17.81 to $18.35.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.87M shares, HST reached a trading volume of 6525214 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HST shares is $19.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HST stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on HST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for HST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for HST stock

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.50. With this latest performance, HST shares dropped by -0.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.97 for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.20, while it was recorded at 18.23 for the last single week of trading, and 16.88 for the last 200 days.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.83 and a Gross Margin at -53.33. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.19.

Return on Total Capital for HST is now -7.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.31. Additionally, HST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] managed to generate an average of -$4,490,798 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. go to 28.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]

There are presently around $12,996 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 114,950,121, which is approximately -0.443% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 78,444,869 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.42 billion in HST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.25 billion in HST stock with ownership of nearly -0.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 222 institutional holders increased their position in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ:HST] by around 45,120,888 shares. Additionally, 236 investors decreased positions by around 63,903,149 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 610,594,312 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 719,618,349 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HST stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,425,022 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 13,524,476 shares during the same period.