HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] fell -24.24% so far this year. What now?

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: HIVE] closed the trading session at $2.00 on 02/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.9708, while the highest price level was $2.16. The company report on February 14, 2022 that HIVE Blockchain Announces Webcast Details for Q3 F2022 Results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – February 14, 2022) – HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) (FSE: HBF) (the “Company” or “HIVE”) announces that management will host a webcast on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2021.

Financial data for the quarter will be released prior to the webcast. The Company urges investors to sign up today and participate in the webcast.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -24.24 percent and weekly performance of -3.85 percent. The stock has been moved at -32.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -53.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.61M shares, HIVE reached to a volume of 8801968 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

HIVE stock trade performance evaluation

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.85. With this latest performance, HIVE shares dropped by -13.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.46 for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.43, while it was recorded at 2.12 for the last single week of trading, and 2.88 for the last 200 days.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.56 and a Gross Margin at +58.75. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +63.78.

Return on Total Capital for HIVE is now 34.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 48.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 56.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 42.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.97. Additionally, HIVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] managed to generate an average of $2,959,963 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.90 and a Current Ratio set at 14.90.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $68 million, or 10.10% of HIVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIVE stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 12,459,316, which is approximately -40.791% of the company’s market cap and around 10.90% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 3,746,967 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.79 million in HIVE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $6.35 million in HIVE stock with ownership of nearly 0.789% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:HIVE] by around 9,782,859 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 9,765,277 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 12,982,568 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,530,704 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIVE stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,699,173 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 93,893 shares during the same period.