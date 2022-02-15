Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] gain 6.98% so far this year. What now?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE: HPE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.92% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.35%. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Present Live Audio Webcast of First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) will conduct a live audio webcast of its conference call to review its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, which ended January 31, 2022.

The call is scheduled for Tuesday, March 1, at 4:00 p.m. CT, and the webcast will be available at www.hpe.com/investor/2022Q1Webcast.

Over the last 12 months, HPE stock rose by 17.97%. The one-year Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.54. The average equity rating for HPE stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.01 billion, with 1.31 billion shares outstanding and 1.29 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.87M shares, HPE stock reached a trading volume of 9018891 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPE shares is $17.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $16 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $20, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on HPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPE in the course of the last twelve months was 8.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

HPE Stock Performance Analysis:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.35. With this latest performance, HPE shares dropped by -3.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.39 for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.22, while it was recorded at 17.16 for the last single week of trading, and 15.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.88 and a Gross Margin at +32.67. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

HPE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company go to 17.77%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,592 million, or 86.00% of HPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 150,741,849, which is approximately 1.554% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 132,069,344 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.27 billion in HPE stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.82 billion in HPE stock with ownership of nearly -7.791% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 421 institutional holders increased their position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE:HPE] by around 52,458,165 shares. Additionally, 278 investors decreased positions by around 45,452,321 shares, while 172 investors held positions by with 983,028,005 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,080,938,491 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPE stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,376,291 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 7,386,309 shares during the same period.