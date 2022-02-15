Goldman slashes price target on Sea Limited [SE] – find out why.

Sea Limited [NYSE: SE] closed the trading session at $129.17 on 02/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $127.08, while the highest price level was $139.70. The company report on February 13, 2022 that Sea Limited Announces Results of Annual General Meeting.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) (the “Company”) today announced that, at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on February 14, 2022 in Singapore, the Company’s shareholders approved as a special resolution that the Company’s Eighth Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association be amended and restated by their deletion in their entirety and by the substitution in their place of the Company’s Ninth Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association to increase the voting power of each Class B ordinary share from three (3) votes to fifteen (15) votes on all matters subject to vote at general meetings of the Company and to reflect other relevant changes.

The special resolution passed with approximately 89% of the total number of votes cast by shareholders voting in person or by proxy.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -42.26 percent and weekly performance of -17.26 percent. The stock has been moved at -55.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -28.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -62.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.43M shares, SE reached to a volume of 28363655 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SE shares is $323.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SE stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Sea Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Sea Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $385 to $287, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on SE stock. On November 18, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SE shares from 352 to 455.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sea Limited is set at 14.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for SE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.51.

Sea Limited [SE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.26. With this latest performance, SE shares dropped by -28.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.20 for Sea Limited [SE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 191.61, while it was recorded at 157.71 for the last single week of trading, and 272.34 for the last 200 days.

Sea Limited [SE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sea Limited [SE] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.00 and a Gross Margin at +29.68. Sea Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.98.

Return on Total Capital for SE is now -36.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sea Limited [SE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.87. Additionally, SE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sea Limited [SE] managed to generate an average of -$47,978 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Sea Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Sea Limited [SE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $45,092 million, or 75.00% of SE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SE stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 28,071,659, which is approximately -16.771% of the company’s market cap and around 4.93% of the total institutional ownership; SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 18,159,912 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.87 billion in SE stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $2.55 billion in SE stock with ownership of nearly -11.089% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sea Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 472 institutional holders increased their position in Sea Limited [NYSE:SE] by around 33,228,635 shares. Additionally, 383 investors decreased positions by around 32,685,270 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 218,971,585 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 284,885,490 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SE stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,510,941 shares, while 138 institutional investors sold positions of 5,689,434 shares during the same period.