For VICI Properties Inc. [VICI], Analyst sees a rise to $32. What next?

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] price plunged by -0.32 percent to reach at -$0.09. The company report on February 14, 2022 that VICI Properties Inc. Announces Extension of Exchange Offers.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (the “Company”) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiaries, VICI Properties L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (“VICI LP”), and VICI Note Co. Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “VICI Co-Issuer” and, together with VICI LP, the “VICI Issuers”), have extended the expiration date of their previously announced private offers to exchange (the “Exchange Offers”) any and all outstanding notes (the “MGP Notes”) issued by MGM Growth Properties Operating Partnership LP (the “MGP OP”) and MGP Finance Co-Issuer, Inc. (the “MGP Co-Issuer” and, together with the MGP OP, the “MGP Issuers”) for up to an aggregate principal amount of $4.20 billion of new notes issued by the VICI Issuers (the “VICI Exchange Notes”) and related consent solicitations (the “Consent Solicitations”) on behalf of the MGP Issuers to adopt certain proposed amendments (the “Proposed Amendments”) to the indentures governing the MGP Notes (the “MGP Indentures”). The VICI Issuers hereby extend such expiration date from 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on February 15, 2022 to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 31, 2022 (such date and time, as the same may be further extended, the “Expiration Date”).

On the early tender date of September 24, 2021, the requisite consents were received in the Consent Solicitations and supplemental indentures to the MGP Indentures were executed, eliminating substantially all restrictive covenants and certain events of default and other provisions in each of the indentures governing the MGP Notes. The Proposed Amendments effectuated by the supplemental indentures will only become operative on the settlement date of the Exchange Offers.

A sum of 9146691 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.01M shares. VICI Properties Inc. shares reached a high of $28.40 and dropped to a low of $27.865 until finishing in the latest session at $28.16.

The one-year VICI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.36. The average equity rating for VICI stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $35.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on VICI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for VICI in the course of the last twelve months was 74.23.

VICI Stock Performance Analysis:

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.07. With this latest performance, VICI shares dropped by -0.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.75 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.42, while it was recorded at 28.36 for the last single week of trading, and 29.91 for the last 200 days.

VICI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 7.20%.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,891 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 88,507,481, which is approximately 1.928% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 58,635,272 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.66 billion in VICI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.6 billion in VICI stock with ownership of nearly 0.886% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VICI Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 322 institutional holders increased their position in VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI] by around 70,423,827 shares. Additionally, 207 investors decreased positions by around 46,050,671 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 658,412,374 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 774,886,872 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VICI stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,466,257 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 16,057,279 shares during the same period.