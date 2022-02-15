For Truist Financial Corporation [TFC], Analyst sees a rise to $77. What next?

Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE: TFC] plunged by -$0.58 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $64.31 during the day while it closed the day at $63.00. The company report on February 11, 2022 that Atlanta Braves’ New Fellowship Gives HBCU Graduates a Seat at the Table.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Truist.

Baseball is one of America’s most cherished pastimes. Once a segregated sport, today nearly 38% of major league players identify as Latino, African American, or Asian. But growth hasn’t happened as quickly at the leadership level, with persons of color representing only 15% of vice presidents and 20% of managers, leaving many players feeling underrepresented and voiceless.1.

Truist Financial Corporation stock has also loss -1.88% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TFC stock has inclined by 0.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 10.39% and gained 7.60% year-on date.

The market cap for TFC stock reached $85.47 billion, with 1.33 billion shares outstanding and 1.33 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.57M shares, TFC reached a trading volume of 6146033 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TFC shares is $70.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Truist Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $69 to $72. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Truist Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on TFC stock. On November 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TFC shares from 64 to 68.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Truist Financial Corporation is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for TFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for TFC in the course of the last twelve months was 25.82.

TFC stock trade performance evaluation

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.88. With this latest performance, TFC shares dropped by -5.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.92 for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.78, while it was recorded at 64.51 for the last single week of trading, and 59.40 for the last 200 days.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.41. Truist Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.22.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Truist Financial Corporation go to 1.09%.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $61,426 million, or 74.60% of TFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 116,494,076, which is approximately 0.678% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 95,681,454 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.08 billion in TFC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.05 billion in TFC stock with ownership of nearly 2.722% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Truist Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 746 institutional holders increased their position in Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE:TFC] by around 28,857,849 shares. Additionally, 595 investors decreased positions by around 31,605,675 shares, while 194 investors held positions by with 905,664,593 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 966,128,117 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TFC stock had 158 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,473,336 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 2,524,855 shares during the same period.