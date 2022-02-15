For Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA], Analyst sees a rise to $23. What next?

Coterra Energy Inc. [NYSE: CTRA] slipped around -0.88 points on Monday, while shares priced at $23.23 at the close of the session, down -3.65%. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Coterra Energy Schedules Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results Conference Call for Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Coterra Energy Inc. (“Coterra” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CTRA) today announced it will host a conference call on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 9:00 AM CT (10:00 AM ET) to discuss fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial and operating results. The Company plans to announce fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23.

Conference Call InformationDate: Thursday, February 24, 2022Time: 10:00 AM ET / 9:00 AM CTDial-in (for callers in the U.S. and Canada): (888) 550-5424 Int’l dial-in: (646) 960-0819Conference ID: 3813676.

Coterra Energy Inc. stock is now 22.26% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CTRA Stock saw the intraday high of $24.39 and lowest of $22.985 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.26, which means current price is +26.32% above from all time high which was touched on 02/14/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.18M shares, CTRA reached a trading volume of 8190441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTRA shares is $27.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Coterra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Coterra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on CTRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coterra Energy Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTRA in the course of the last twelve months was 60.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has CTRA stock performed recently?

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.13. With this latest performance, CTRA shares gained by 6.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.28 for Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.98, while it was recorded at 23.09 for the last single week of trading, and 18.97 for the last 200 days.

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.70 and a Gross Margin at +24.20. Coterra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.27.

Return on Total Capital for CTRA is now 6.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.69. Additionally, CTRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] managed to generate an average of $398,666 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Coterra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coterra Energy Inc. go to 74.49%.

Insider trade positions for Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]

There are presently around $18,602 million, or 64.10% of CTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 97,354,545, which is approximately 10.947% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 74,260,277 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.79 billion in CTRA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.64 billion in CTRA stock with ownership of nearly 7.86% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coterra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 381 institutional holders increased their position in Coterra Energy Inc. [NYSE:CTRA] by around 102,524,824 shares. Additionally, 351 investors decreased positions by around 139,256,126 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 529,760,076 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 771,541,026 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTRA stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,084,241 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 38,436,359 shares during the same period.