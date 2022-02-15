Exane BNP Paribas slashes price target on Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] – find out why.

Altice USA Inc. [NYSE: ATUS] closed the trading session at $13.94 on 02/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.795, while the highest price level was $14.90. The company report on February 3, 2022 that Altice USA to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Q4 and Full Year 2021 Results.

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. EST to discuss financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. A press release reporting the results will be issued at 4:05 p.m. EST.

The call will be led by Dexter Goei, CEO, and Michael Grau, CFO.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.84 percent and weekly performance of -4.78 percent. The stock has been moved at -50.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.13M shares, ATUS reached to a volume of 5997206 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATUS shares is $25.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Altice USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research dropped their target price from $26 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Altice USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on ATUS stock. On November 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ATUS shares from 20 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altice USA Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATUS in the course of the last twelve months was 3.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

ATUS stock trade performance evaluation

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.78. With this latest performance, ATUS shares dropped by -12.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.15 for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.40, while it was recorded at 14.71 for the last single week of trading, and 24.46 for the last 200 days.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.32 and a Gross Margin at +45.18. Altice USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.41.

Return on Total Capital for ATUS is now 8.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 69.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.26. Additionally, ATUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 104.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] managed to generate an average of $49,009 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Altice USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altice USA Inc. go to 34.06%.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,582 million, or 53.80% of ATUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATUS stocks are: CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 20,408,200, which is approximately 47.219% of the company’s market cap and around 13.37% of the total institutional ownership; BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, holding 20,137,297 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $298.03 million in ATUS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $294.95 million in ATUS stock with ownership of nearly 1.901% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altice USA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 211 institutional holders increased their position in Altice USA Inc. [NYSE:ATUS] by around 82,076,210 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 62,651,813 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 97,280,022 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 242,008,045 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATUS stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 42,480,618 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 31,217,470 shares during the same period.