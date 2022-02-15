Exane BNP Paribas lifts Walmart Inc. [WMT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Walmart Inc. [NYSE: WMT] price plunged by -1.02 percent to reach at -$1.38. The company report on February 13, 2022 that Sam’s Club Celebrates Big Game Ad Debut with Yard Line Membership Deal.

Club membership available in club for only $8 through Feb. 17.

Sam’s Club, which made its ad debut in football’s biggest game of the year, is capping off its game day VIP campaign with a $8 membership deal that’s redeemable in club from Feb. 14, 2022, through Feb. 17, 2022.

A sum of 9473736 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.58M shares. Walmart Inc. shares reached a high of $135.96 and dropped to a low of $132.71 until finishing in the latest session at $133.95.

The one-year WMT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.3. The average equity rating for WMT stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Walmart Inc. [WMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMT shares is $168.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Walmart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Walmart Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walmart Inc. is set at 2.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMT in the course of the last twelve months was 29.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

WMT Stock Performance Analysis:

Walmart Inc. [WMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.91. With this latest performance, WMT shares dropped by -7.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.20 for Walmart Inc. [WMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 140.75, while it was recorded at 136.21 for the last single week of trading, and 142.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Walmart Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walmart Inc. [WMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.82 and a Gross Margin at +24.83. Walmart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.42.

Return on Total Capital for WMT is now 17.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Walmart Inc. [WMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.15. Additionally, WMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Walmart Inc. [WMT] managed to generate an average of $5,874 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 87.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.29.Walmart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

WMT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walmart Inc. go to 8.30%.

Walmart Inc. [WMT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $117,126 million, or 32.00% of WMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 125,160,470, which is approximately -0.071% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 92,145,965 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.47 billion in WMT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.22 billion in WMT stock with ownership of nearly -5.075% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Walmart Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,407 institutional holders increased their position in Walmart Inc. [NYSE:WMT] by around 52,373,270 shares. Additionally, 1,030 investors decreased positions by around 53,986,574 shares, while 304 investors held positions by with 759,123,649 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 865,483,493 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMT stock had 259 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,800,646 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 4,846,524 shares during the same period.