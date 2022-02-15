Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] Stock trading around $33.94 per share: What’s Next?

Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EQH] plunged by -$0.66 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $35.00 during the day while it closed the day at $33.94. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Equitable Holdings Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Results.

Record full year results supported by $25 billion of net inflows, driven by AllianceBernstein and Structured Capital Strategies offsetting legacy VA outflows, and AUM up 12% year-over-year.

Business model drives strong capital return of $1.9 billion in 2021; authorized new $1.2 billion repurchase program for 2022.

Equitable Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -3.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EQH stock has declined by -2.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.63% and gained 3.51% year-on date.

The market cap for EQH stock reached $14.41 billion, with 411.30 million shares outstanding and 403.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.16M shares, EQH reached a trading volume of 7715600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQH shares is $46.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Equitable Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Equitable Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on EQH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitable Holdings Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.37.

EQH stock trade performance evaluation

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.19. With this latest performance, EQH shares dropped by -4.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.38 for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.63, while it was recorded at 35.37 for the last single week of trading, and 32.10 for the last 200 days.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.19. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.22.

Return on Total Capital for EQH is now -1.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.91. Additionally, EQH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] managed to generate an average of -$82,025 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equitable Holdings Inc. go to 12.77%.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,512 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQH stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 45,033,655, which is approximately 0.311% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 39,288,878 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.36 billion in EQH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.15 billion in EQH stock with ownership of nearly -5.71% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equitable Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 191 institutional holders increased their position in Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EQH] by around 14,255,866 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 28,593,685 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 318,770,886 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 361,620,437 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQH stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,165,305 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,998,754 shares during the same period.