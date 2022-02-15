Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] moved up 11.36: Why It’s Important

Ebang International Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EBON] closed the trading session at $1.47 on 02/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.29, while the highest price level was $1.68. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Ebang International Holdings Inc. Receives Registration Approval of Digital Currency Exchange in Australia.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EBON, the “Company,” “we” or “our”), a global blockchain technology company, today announced that the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary Ebonex Australia Pty Ltd (“Ebonex Australia”) has received registration approval from Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) as a digital currency exchange as of December 3, 2021.

Mr. Dong Hu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “Last year, we began our expansion in Australia by setting up subsidiaries and office space and establishing our local professional team. And now we are proud to announce that AUSTRAC has approved Ebonex Australia’s registration as a digital currency exchange (DCE). AUSTRAC, an Australian government financial intelligence agency responsible for detecting, deterring and responding to criminal abuse of the financial system, oversees registration of any business that offers cryptocurrency exchange services. We consider Australia a major financial hub and recognize its significant influence in the global market; therefore, receiving the DCE approval is of great importance to us. Our cryptocurrency exchange project team, which consists of senior industry technical experts, has been developing and testing the cryptocurrency exchange tirelessly, and we anticipate that the exchange will be introduced to the market in the near future. We are confident that the DCE approval will add substantial value to our business growth and believe this latest approval is the most recent milestone in the Company’s transformation into a diversified and vertically integrated blockchain company with comprehensive involvements in the value chain of the blockchain industry. We will continue leveraging our technological strengths to contribute to the development of the cryptocurrency exchange business.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 42.72 percent and weekly performance of 13.95 percent. The stock has been moved at -35.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 51.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -29.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.36M shares, EBON reached to a volume of 9418446 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ebang International Holdings Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77.

EBON stock trade performance evaluation

Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.95. With this latest performance, EBON shares gained by 51.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.67 for Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1306, while it was recorded at 1.4120 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1476 for the last 200 days.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] shares currently have an operating margin of -140.21 and a Gross Margin at -15.26. Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -161.41.

Return on Total Capital for EBON is now -32.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.57. Additionally, EBON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] managed to generate an average of -$149,636 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23 million, or 19.48% of EBON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBON stocks are: TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 5,060,868, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.09% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 4,765,479 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.29 million in EBON stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $2.43 million in EBON stock with ownership of nearly 252.049% of the company’s market capitalization.

21 institutional holders increased their position in Ebang International Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:EBON] by around 3,986,254 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 4,693,077 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 8,779,801 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,459,132 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBON stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,234,707 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 3,514,057 shares during the same period.