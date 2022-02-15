Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR] Stock trading around $22.44 per share: What’s Next?

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [NYSE: CNR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 21.96% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 40.07%. The company report on February 14, 2022 that CD&R Makes Non-Binding Proposal to Acquire Cornerstone Building Brands.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) (the “Company”), the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, acknowledges receipt of a non-binding, best and final proposal from funds affiliated with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC (“CD&R”) to acquire all of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock that CD&R does not already own for $24.65 in cash per share. CD&R, in the aggregate, is currently the beneficial owner of approximately 49% of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock. The board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) previously formed a special committee of independent directors (the “Special Committee”) to evaluate and consider any potential or actual proposal from CD&R and any other alternative proposals or other strategic alternatives that may be available to the Company.

The Company cautions its stockholders and others considering trading in its securities that there can be no assurance that any definitive agreement will result from the proposal submitted by CD&R or that any transaction will be consummated in connection therewith. The Company and the Special Committee do not currently intend to comment further about this proposal unless and until a specific transaction is recommended by the Special Committee to, and approved by, the Board.

Over the last 12 months, CNR stock rose by 98.23%. The one-year Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.51. The average equity rating for CNR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.87 billion, with 126.16 million shares outstanding and 54.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 770.07K shares, CNR stock reached a trading volume of 10351320 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNR shares is $23.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.31.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.07. With this latest performance, CNR shares gained by 32.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 98.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.76 for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.24, while it was recorded at 18.65 for the last single week of trading, and 16.19 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.56 and a Gross Margin at +18.83. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.46.

Return on Total Capital for CNR is now 6.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 873.24. Additionally, CNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 851.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR] managed to generate an average of -$23,864 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. go to 34.70%.

There are presently around $2,137 million, or 92.80% of CNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNR stocks are: CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE, LLC with ownership of 62,143,416, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDEN GATE PRIVATE EQUITY, INC., holding 7,489,402 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $137.81 million in CNR stocks shares; and AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC, currently with $86.08 million in CNR stock with ownership of nearly 11.787% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [NYSE:CNR] by around 6,408,738 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 6,797,266 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 102,932,454 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,138,458 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNR stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,465,596 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,634,278 shares during the same period.