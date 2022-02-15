ConocoPhillips [COP] moved down -2.11: Why It’s Important

ConocoPhillips [NYSE: COP] closed the trading session at $91.55. The company report on February 3, 2022 that ConocoPhillips Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results; Increases Planned 2022 Return of Capital to $8 Billion and Declares Quarterly Dividend and Variable Return of Cash Distribution.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) today reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.6 billion, or $1.98 per share, compared with a fourth-quarter 2020 loss of $0.8 billion, or ($0.72) per share. Excluding special items, fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings were $3.0 billion, or $2.27 per share, compared with a fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted loss of $0.2 billion, or ($0.19) per share. Special items for the current quarter were primarily comprised of non-cash impairments related to the company’s existing investment in APLNG and noncore assets in Lower 48, partially offset by a gain on Cenovus Energy (CVE) equity.

Full-year 2021 earnings were $8.1 billion, or $6.07 per share, compared with a full-year 2020 loss of $2.7 billion, or ($2.51) per share. Excluding special items, full-year 2021 adjusted earnings were $8.0 billion, or $6.01 per share, compared with a full-year 2020 adjusted loss of $1.0 billion, or ($0.97) per share.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 26.84 percent and weekly performance of -1.50 percent. The stock has been moved at 67.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 26.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.14M shares, COP reached to a volume of 7103894 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ConocoPhillips [COP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COP shares is $99.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COP stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for ConocoPhillips shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $111 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2022, representing the official price target for ConocoPhillips stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $100 to $110, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on COP stock. On February 04, 2022, analysts increased their price target for COP shares from 107 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ConocoPhillips is set at 3.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for COP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for COP in the course of the last twelve months was 55.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

COP stock trade performance evaluation

ConocoPhillips [COP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.50. With this latest performance, COP shares gained by 9.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.45 for ConocoPhillips [COP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.60, while it was recorded at 92.25 for the last single week of trading, and 66.91 for the last 200 days.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ConocoPhillips [COP] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.34 and a Gross Margin at +31.47. ConocoPhillips’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.63.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.54.

ConocoPhillips’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ConocoPhillips [COP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ConocoPhillips go to 1.78%.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $96,177 million, or 80.50% of COP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 111,073,845, which is approximately 3.4% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 109,952,950 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.28 billion in COP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.29 billion in COP stock with ownership of nearly -0.965% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ConocoPhillips stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 832 institutional holders increased their position in ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] by around 42,794,284 shares. Additionally, 732 investors decreased positions by around 64,091,233 shares, while 263 investors held positions by with 921,524,067 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,028,409,584 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COP stock had 206 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,110,704 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 3,838,276 shares during the same period.