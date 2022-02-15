Citigroup lifts Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bright Health Group Inc. [NYSE: BHG] price plunged by -22.51 percent to reach at -$0.86. The company report on February 14, 2022 that BHG NOTICE: Bright Health Group, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit.

The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of: (a) Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE: BHG) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the offering documents issued in connection with Bright Health’s initial public offering conducted on or about June 24, 2021 (the “IPO”); and/or (b) Bright Health securities between June 24, 2021 and November 10, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until March 7, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Marquez v. Bright Health Group, Inc., No. 22-cv-00101. Commenced in the Eastern District of New York on January 6, 2022, the Bright Health class action lawsuit charges Bright Health and certain of its top executives and directors with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

A sum of 14827444 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.32M shares. Bright Health Group Inc. shares reached a high of $3.85 and dropped to a low of $2.68 until finishing in the latest session at $2.96.

A sum of 14827444 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.32M shares. Bright Health Group Inc. shares reached a high of $3.85 and dropped to a low of $2.68 until finishing in the latest session at $2.96.

The one-year BHG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 56.6. The average equity rating for BHG stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHG shares is $6.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Bright Health Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $5 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Bright Health Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on BHG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bright Health Group Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52.

BHG Stock Performance Analysis:

Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.58. With this latest performance, BHG shares dropped by -1.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.07% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.07 for Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.33, while it was recorded at 3.56 for the last single week of trading.

Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,089 million, or 66.30% of BHG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHG stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 218,212,128, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.81% of the total institutional ownership; DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC, holding 79,937,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $305.36 million in BHG stocks shares; and DEER IX & CO. LTD., currently with $246.95 million in BHG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

94 institutional holders increased their position in Bright Health Group Inc. [NYSE:BHG] by around 184,773,077 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 40,710,321 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 321,368,254 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 546,851,652 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHG stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 174,397,687 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 5,653,714 shares during the same period.