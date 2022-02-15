BofA Securities slashes price target on Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] – find out why.

Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE: AUY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.84% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.28%. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Yamana Gold Reports Updated Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources Underpinning Increasing Mine Lives Across Its Portfolio.

YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or the “Company”) herein provides its updated mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates as at December 31, 2021 in support of its upcoming guidance and longer term outlook which will show sustainable and increasing production growth. The Company will release its guidance and longer term outlook along with its fourth quarter and full year 2021 operational and financial results after market close on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, AUY stock dropped by -8.52%. The one-year Yamana Gold Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.46. The average equity rating for AUY stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.96 billion, with 964.72 million shares outstanding and 958.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.28M shares, AUY stock reached a trading volume of 26624592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUY shares is $6.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Yamana Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Yamana Gold Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.50, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on AUY stock. On November 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AUY shares from 8.25 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yamana Gold Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for AUY in the course of the last twelve months was 17.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.28. With this latest performance, AUY shares gained by 6.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.15 for Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.08, while it was recorded at 4.20 for the last single week of trading, and 4.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Yamana Gold Inc. Fundamentals:

Yamana Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,822 million, or 60.70% of AUY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUY stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 101,744,830, which is approximately -6.653% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,134,105 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $132.59 million in AUY stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $119.99 million in AUY stock with ownership of nearly 2.142% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yamana Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE:AUY] by around 56,194,142 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 47,567,453 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 310,284,178 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 414,045,773 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUY stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,083,276 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 16,751,104 shares during the same period.