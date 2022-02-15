Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] moved down -1.03: Why It’s Important

Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ: BITF] closed the trading session at $3.86 on 02/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.79, while the highest price level was $4.18. The company report on February 14, 2022 that Bitfarms Expands Management Team to Support Growth.

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated August 16, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated August 12, 2021.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF // TSXV: BITF), a global Bitcoin self-mining company, hired three executives for newly created positions to support its growth.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -23.56 percent and weekly performance of -6.99 percent. The stock has been moved at -39.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.84 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -55.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.85M shares, BITF reached to a volume of 5991637 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bitfarms Ltd. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for BITF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

BITF stock trade performance evaluation

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.99. With this latest performance, BITF shares dropped by -13.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BITF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.14 for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.62, while it was recorded at 4.14 for the last single week of trading.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Bitfarms Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $92 million, or 15.24% of BITF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BITF stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 8,352,711, which is approximately -25.507% of the company’s market cap and around 16.36% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 3,263,074 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.73 million in BITF stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $8.35 million in BITF stock with ownership of nearly 56.432% of the company’s market capitalization.

57 institutional holders increased their position in Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ:BITF] by around 6,411,138 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 9,285,616 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 7,973,349 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,670,103 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BITF stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 824,449 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 4,185,484 shares during the same period.