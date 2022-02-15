Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] Stock trading around $3.81 per share: What’s Next?

Banco Santander S.A. [NYSE: SAN] traded at a low on 02/14/22, posting a -1.04 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.81. The company report on January 28, 2022 that Santander Holdings USA, Inc. Announces Federal Reserve Approval of its Acquisition of the Shares It Does Not Own of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. and the Expiration of its Tender Offer to Acquire Such Shares.

Santander Holdings USA, Inc. (“SHUSA”) today announced that the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the “Federal Reserve Board”) has approved the acquisition of all outstanding shares of common stock of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (“SC”) not already owned by SHUSA and that SHUSA’s previously announced tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to acquire such shares of common stock of SC for $41.50 per share (the “Offer Price”) has expired.

The Tender Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on January 27, 2022. Computershare Inc. and Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the joint depositary for the Tender Offer, have informed SHUSA that, immediately prior to the Tender Offer’s expiration, a total of 14,184,414 shares of common stock of SC were tendered and not validly withdrawn (including shares subject to guaranteed delivery), representing approximately 4.6% of the outstanding shares of SC’s common stock and approximately 23.5% of the outstanding shares of SC’s common stock not already owned by SHUSA.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8084499 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Banco Santander S.A. stands at 2.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.48%.

The market cap for SAN stock reached $64.95 billion, with 17.05 billion shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.31M shares, SAN reached a trading volume of 8084499 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAN shares is $4.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Banco Santander S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Banco Santander S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Santander S.A. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.63.

How has SAN stock performed recently?

Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, SAN shares gained by 5.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by 0.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.73 for Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.43, while it was recorded at 3.90 for the last single week of trading, and 3.70 for the last 200 days.

Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.66. Banco Santander S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.28.

Return on Total Capital for SAN is now 2.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 511.65. Additionally, SAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 511.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.65.

Insider trade positions for Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]

There are presently around $1,251 million, or 1.90% of SAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAN stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 129,760,624, which is approximately 4.465% of the company’s market cap and around 21.00% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 18,541,356 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.38 million in SAN stocks shares; and LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $63.88 million in SAN stock with ownership of nearly -2.281% of the company’s market capitalization.

144 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Santander S.A. [NYSE:SAN] by around 26,053,137 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 31,241,648 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 267,625,861 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 324,920,646 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAN stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,428,961 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 2,381,753 shares during the same period.