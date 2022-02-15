AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] moved down -0.86: Why It’s Important

AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ: AZN] plunged by -$0.5 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $57.68 during the day while it closed the day at $57.54. The company report on February 14, 2022 that LYNPARZA® (olaparib) plus Abiraterone Reduced Risk of Disease Progression by 34% vs. Standard-of-Care in 1st-Line Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer.

Combination was well tolerated and allowed patients to maintain their quality of life vs. patients treated with abiraterone alone.

PROpel Phase III trial results show clinically meaningful benefit in patients irrespective of homologous recombination repair gene mutations.

AstraZeneca PLC stock has also gained 1.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AZN stock has declined by -2.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.06% and lost -1.22% year-on date.

The market cap for AZN stock reached $179.80 billion, with 2.99 billion shares outstanding and 2.60 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.91M shares, AZN reached a trading volume of 6515767 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZN shares is $68.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for AstraZeneca PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for AstraZeneca PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AstraZeneca PLC is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZN in the course of the last twelve months was 105.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

AZN stock trade performance evaluation

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.52. With this latest performance, AZN shares dropped by -0.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.08 for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.35, while it was recorded at 57.61 for the last single week of trading, and 58.08 for the last 200 days.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

AstraZeneca PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AstraZeneca PLC go to 15.70%.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $29,063 million, or 17.40% of AZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 89,840,751, which is approximately 9.133% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 47,105,051 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.73 billion in AZN stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $2.71 billion in AZN stock with ownership of nearly -3.265% of the company’s market capitalization.

410 institutional holders increased their position in AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ:AZN] by around 35,978,792 shares. Additionally, 445 investors decreased positions by around 60,707,797 shares, while 195 investors held positions by with 404,055,054 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 500,741,643 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZN stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,196,421 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 15,316,647 shares during the same period.