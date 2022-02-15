Amyris Inc. [AMRS] stock Resumed by Cowen analyst, price target now $19

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.89% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.37%. The company report on February 9, 2022 that AMYRIS CLOSES ECOFABULOUS TRANSACTION, AND COMMENCES PRODUCTION OF CONSUMER PRODUCTS IN RENO, NEVADA PLANT.

Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company accelerating the world’s transition to sustainable consumption through its Lab-to-Market™ operating platform today announced that it has closed the acquisition of EcoFabulous, a Gen Z-focused clean beauty consumer brand. Amyris also announced the start of production of a range of consumer products at the Reno, Nevada facility ahead of its mid-year schedule.

Consistent with its 2022 communicated plan to launch a new Gen-Z clean beauty offering, Amyris has completed the acquisition of EcoFabulous cosmetics. EcoFabulous is a brand dedicated to providing Gen Z consumers affordably priced skin care and color cosmetics with an emphasis on sustainability, product performance and efficacy. Amyris expects sales to begin during the third quarter of 2022 through its direct-to-consumer ecommerce platform and retail partnerships. The acquisition furthers Amyris’ growth and market leadership in clean beauty and complements Amyris’ family of consumer brands.

Over the last 12 months, AMRS stock dropped by -69.60%. The one-year Amyris Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 77.85.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.35 billion, with 300.89 million shares outstanding and 200.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.86M shares, AMRS stock reached a trading volume of 7855355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Amyris Inc. [AMRS]:

Cowen have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Amyris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $35, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on AMRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMRS in the course of the last twelve months was 30.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

AMRS Stock Performance Analysis:

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.37. With this latest performance, AMRS shares dropped by -13.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.91 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.94, while it was recorded at 4.25 for the last single week of trading, and 11.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amyris Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amyris Inc. [AMRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -71.29 and a Gross Margin at +45.83. Amyris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -182.03.

Additionally, AMRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 255.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 126.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amyris Inc. [AMRS] managed to generate an average of -$529,681 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $596 million, or 43.80% of AMRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,091,779, which is approximately -12.129% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,315,246 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $73.42 million in AMRS stocks shares; and VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $49.36 million in AMRS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amyris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS] by around 37,306,330 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 16,842,499 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 86,394,019 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,542,848 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRS stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,622,158 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 10,381,304 shares during the same period.