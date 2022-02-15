Amcor plc [AMCR] Revenue clocked in at $13.59 billion, down -3.66% YTD: What’s Next?

Amcor plc [NYSE: AMCR] closed the trading session at $11.57 on 02/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.445, while the highest price level was $11.65. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Amcor CEO, Ron Delia, talks packaging trends on new McKinsey podcast.

The latest edition of the McKinsey on Consumer Retail podcast features Amcor’s CEO, Ron Delia, discussing the biggest trends in packaging. Hosted by McKinsey’s Monica Toriello, Delia joins David Feber, the leader of McKinsey’s Packaging Service Line, in discussing “creating good packaging for packaged goods” and other areas both impacting and influencing the nearly trillion-dollar global industry.

The 25-minute podcast addresses the role packaging will play in the future; the importance of both industry and consumer education regarding sustainability; the influence growing market forces have on packaging; and innovations that are making packaging smarter for customers and consumers.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.66 percent and weekly performance of 0.70 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.93M shares, AMCR reached to a volume of 7205942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amcor plc [AMCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMCR shares is $12.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Amcor plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $12 to $11.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Amcor plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on AMCR stock. On February 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMCR shares from 11 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amcor plc is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMCR in the course of the last twelve months was 173.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

AMCR stock trade performance evaluation

Amcor plc [AMCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.70. With this latest performance, AMCR shares dropped by -5.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.32 for Amcor plc [AMCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.86, while it was recorded at 11.64 for the last single week of trading, and 11.92 for the last 200 days.

Amcor plc [AMCR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Amcor plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amcor plc [AMCR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amcor plc go to 6.95%.

Amcor plc [AMCR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,767 million, or 41.60% of AMCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMCR stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 102,172,624, which is approximately -8.522% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 101,926,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 billion in AMCR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $653.49 million in AMCR stock with ownership of nearly -0.733% of the company’s market capitalization.

242 institutional holders increased their position in Amcor plc [NYSE:AMCR] by around 22,045,875 shares. Additionally, 224 investors decreased positions by around 40,540,404 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 521,310,429 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 583,896,708 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMCR stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,340,917 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 10,170,757 shares during the same period.