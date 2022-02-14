Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. [YMAB] Revenue clocked in at $46.00 million, down -49.11% YTD: What’s Next?

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: YMAB] surged by $1.7 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $8.74 during the day while it closed the day at $8.25. The company report on February 11, 2022 that Y-mAbs Announces Completion of Pre-BLA Meeting with FDA for Omburtamab.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Y-mAbs”) (Nasdaq: YMAB) a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it recently completed a Pre-Biologics License Application (“pre-BLA”) meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regarding a potential pathway for FDA approval of omburtamab for the treatment of patients with CNS/leptomeningeal metastases from neuroblastoma. The Company expects to resubmit the BLA for omburtamab by the end of the first quarter 2022.

A data readout from a single-center clinical study (Study 03-133) of omburtamab conducted at Memorial Sloan Kettering (“MSK”), where 107 evaluable patients with CNS/leptomeningeal metastases from neuroblastoma received up to two doses of radiolabeled omburtamab, showed that patients had a median survival of 50.0 months, with the final median not yet being reached. The Company intends to submit the complete clinical data package in the BLA and announce the data later this year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 7.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, YMAB stock has declined by -62.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -71.64% and lost -49.11% year-on date.

The market cap for YMAB stock reached $285.86 million, with 43.60 million shares outstanding and 36.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 414.30K shares, YMAB reached a trading volume of 12243076 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. [YMAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YMAB shares is $38.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YMAB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $57 to $30, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on YMAB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for YMAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.23.

YMAB stock trade performance evaluation

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. [YMAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.14. With this latest performance, YMAB shares dropped by -36.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YMAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.47 for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. [YMAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.34, while it was recorded at 7.25 for the last single week of trading, and 25.85 for the last 200 days.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. [YMAB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. [YMAB] shares currently have an operating margin of -578.00 and a Gross Margin at +87.47. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -575.12.

Return on Total Capital for YMAB is now -77.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -77.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. [YMAB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.76. Additionally, YMAB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. [YMAB] managed to generate an average of -$954,696 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 51.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. [YMAB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $218 million, or 67.50% of YMAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YMAB stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 4,271,382, which is approximately -0.157% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,767,360 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.83 million in YMAB stocks shares; and SOFINNOVA INVESTMENTS, INC., currently with $18.1 million in YMAB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:YMAB] by around 1,514,253 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 1,826,123 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 23,109,003 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,449,379 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YMAB stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 169,593 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 421,220 shares during the same period.