why Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation [NASDAQ: ZSAN] traded at a low on 02/11/22, posting a -4.92 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.22. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Zosano Pharma Announces Pricing of $15.4 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (Nasdaq:ZSAN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 51,250,000 units, each consisting of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock, at a public offering price of $0.30 per unit. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.30 per share, are immediately exercisable and will expire five years from the date of issuance. Zosano has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 7,687,500 shares of common stock and/or additional warrants to purchase up to 7,687,500 shares of common stock.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16415333 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zosano Pharma Corporation stands at 7.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.44%.

The market cap for ZSAN stock reached $39.21 million, with 118.35 million shares outstanding and 118.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.28M shares, ZSAN reached a trading volume of 16415333 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZSAN shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZSAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Zosano Pharma Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2017, representing the official price target for Zosano Pharma Corporation stock. On November 11, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for ZSAN shares from 11 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zosano Pharma Corporation is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZSAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

How has ZSAN stock performed recently?

Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -49.32. With this latest performance, ZSAN shares dropped by -57.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZSAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.17 for Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4910, while it was recorded at 0.3253 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6821 for the last 200 days.

Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -14624.11 and a Gross Margin at -1050.45. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14896.87.

Return on Total Capital for ZSAN is now -71.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -117.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.41. Additionally, ZSAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] managed to generate an average of -$741,533 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Zosano Pharma Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN]

There are presently around $3 million, or 11.00% of ZSAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZSAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,322,161, which is approximately 2.229% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; AISLING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 2,718,226 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.6 million in ZSAN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.45 million in ZSAN stock with ownership of nearly 0.498% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zosano Pharma Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Zosano Pharma Corporation [NASDAQ:ZSAN] by around 653,724 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 831,558 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 10,900,305 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,385,587 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZSAN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 305,364 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 262,584 shares during the same period.