why Under Armour Inc. [UAA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $27.73

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UAA] loss -12.49% or -2.5 points to close at $17.51 with a heavy trading volume of 23752401 shares. The company report on February 11, 2022 that UNDER ARMOUR REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2021 RESULTS; DELIVERS RECORD FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. The company reports its financial performance in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). This press release refers to “currency neutral” and “adjusted” amounts, which are non-GAAP financial measures described below under the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” paragraph.

“The final quarter of 2021 demonstrated the power and consistency of Under Armour’s strategic playbook, which allowed us to capitalize on improving brand strength and consumer demand,” said Under Armour President and CEO Patrik Frisk. “By staying hyper-focused on operational excellence and serving the needs of athletes, we were able to deliver record revenue and earnings results for the full year.”.

It opened the trading session at $19.07, the shares rose to $19.10 and dropped to $17.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UAA points out that the company has recorded -31.20% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.84M shares, UAA reached to a volume of 23752401 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Under Armour Inc. [UAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $27.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on UAA stock. On January 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for UAA shares from 23 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAA in the course of the last twelve months was 15.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for UAA stock

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.53. With this latest performance, UAA shares dropped by -10.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.87 for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.50, while it was recorded at 19.46 for the last single week of trading, and 21.89 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.27 and a Gross Margin at +50.35. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.19.

Under Armour Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 27.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Under Armour Inc. [UAA]

There are presently around $2,902 million, or 87.50% of UAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,709,478, which is approximately 3.518% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,176,582 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $195.7 million in UAA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $137.12 million in UAA stock with ownership of nearly 3.374% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 207 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UAA] by around 31,281,822 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 28,869,616 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 105,575,842 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,727,280 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAA stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,411,852 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 4,531,518 shares during the same period.