why Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.85

Surgalign Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SRGA] loss -45.57% or -0.28 points to close at $0.32 with a heavy trading volume of 34377329 shares. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of $20 Million Public Offering.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRGA) (“Surgalign”), a global medical technology company focused on elevating the standard of care by driving the evolution of digital health, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 43,478,264 shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants to purchase common stock in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 32,608,698 shares of common stock at a combined effective public offering price of $0.46 per share of common stock (or pre-funded warrant) and accompanying 0.75 of a warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable immediately at an exercise price of $0.60 per share and will expire five years following the date of issuance. All of the securities being sold in the offering are being offered by Surgalign. The offering is expected to close on or about February 15, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

In addition, Surgalign has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 6,521,736 shares of common stock and/or warrants to purchase up to an additional 4,891,302 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

It opened the trading session at $0.348, the shares rose to $0.355 and dropped to $0.3241, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SRGA points out that the company has recorded -64.04% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 45.76% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, SRGA reached to a volume of 34377329 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRGA shares is $2.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRGA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Surgalign Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Surgalign Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on SRGA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Surgalign Holdings Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

Trading performance analysis for SRGA stock

Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -50.14. With this latest performance, SRGA shares dropped by -60.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.35 for Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7267, while it was recorded at 0.5559 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1210 for the last 200 days.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.24 and a Gross Margin at +56.75. Surgalign Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -190.86.

Return on Total Capital for SRGA is now -51.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -303.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -310.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.65. Additionally, SRGA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] managed to generate an average of -$985,761 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Surgalign Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Surgalign Holdings Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]

There are presently around $13 million, or 37.20% of SRGA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRGA stocks are: KRENSAVAGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 6,332,945, which is approximately -1.095% of the company’s market cap and around 8.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,680,454 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.52 million in SRGA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.49 million in SRGA stock with ownership of nearly 6.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Surgalign Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Surgalign Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SRGA] by around 5,048,595 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 17,690,372 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 16,871,743 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,610,710 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRGA stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,828,630 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 10,402,220 shares during the same period.